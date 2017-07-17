Mubarakan Diaries: Do it the Punjabi way

The team of Mubarakan had a day to remember in Chandigarh during their promotion of the film.

The stage was set at the famous Sector 17 Chandigarh for Arjun Kapoor, Illeana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty to groove on the tunes of their film.

Arjun visited various radio stations in delhi as karan for the promotion of his film and spoke about the latest song Jat Jagaur.

In Chandigarh, Arjun dressed as Charan alongside his leading ladies Illeana and Athiya unveiled the song as promised. The song got an overwhelming response from the Punjabi fans. In the evening all three of them entered the market and interacted with the audience present there.

Arjun invited some of the fans on the stage to dance with him on the latest song Jat Jaguar.

The trio later thanked everyone present there for being a lovely audience.

The film features Arjun Kapoor in double role alongside Illeana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty and also feature his real life uncle Anil Kapoor among others.

Directed by Anees Bazmee. Mubarakan is all set to release worldwide on July 28, 2017.