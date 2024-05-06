‘Savi: A bloody housewife’ teaser shows Anil Kapoor & Divya Khossla’s intense action

The much-anticipated teaser of the upcoming film ‘Savi: A Bloody Housewife’ has finally hit the screens, offering a glimpse into the thrilling world crafted by director Abhinay Deo. With powerhouse performances from Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane, this promises to be a rollercoaster ride of action and suspense.

Right from the get-go, Divya Khossla Kumar’s character grabs your attention with a daring declaration, setting the stage for an adrenaline-pumping adventure. Her determination to break someone out of a high-security London prison adds layers to what seems to be a riveting plot, filled with twists and turns.

Scheduled for release on May 31, 2024, ‘Savi: A Bloody Housewife’ has already generated significant buzz among movie buffs. But that’s not all for Anil Kapoor fans. The seasoned actor is gearing up to showcase his versatility once again in the action-packed drama ‘Subedaar’. Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his previous successes like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Jalsa’, this film promises a gripping narrative as Kapoor steps into the shoes of Arjun Singh, a man torn between his past as a defender of the nation and the challenges of civilian life.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor himself, ‘Subedaar’ offers a glimpse into the struggles of a man fighting not only external adversaries but also the demons within his own family and society. The official synopsis hints at a tale of redemption and resilience as Arjun Singh battles to safeguard his home and loved ones amidst a backdrop of societal dysfunction.

As the countdown begins for these much-awaited releases, fans are eager to witness Anil Kapoor’s stellar performances on the big screen once again. With ‘Savi: A Bloody Housewife’ and ‘Subedaar’ promising to deliver high-octane entertainment, moviegoers are in for a treat this summer.