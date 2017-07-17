'Jagga Jasoos' crosses over Rs 30 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos saw a good jump over the weekend to take its total box office collection in the country to Rs 33.17 crore.



The musical adventure opened at the box office at Rs 8.57 crore on July 14, minted Rs 11.53 crore on July 15 and raked in Rs 13.07 crore on July 16, making the total collection Rs 33.17 crore, said a statement from the film's team.



Jagga Jasoos, presented in a musical format, banks on the emotional ups and downs of Jagga's and Shruti's life as they embark on a mission to hunt for Jagga's father.



Disney and Pictureshuru Production's Jagga Jasoos has been directed by Anurag Basu.