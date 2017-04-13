Humanity is a lot like me: SRK at TED Talk

For the first time ever in the history of TED, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke at TED Talk in Canada.

“I’ve been made to understand there are lots of you here who have never seen my work, and I feel really sad for you,” said Shah Rukh in his speech.

“Humanity is a lot like me, it’s an ageing movie star, grappling with all the newness around it, wondering whether it got it right in the first place and still trying to find a way to keep on shining regardless,”SRK added. Referring to the night when he lost his father at the age of 14.

The actor became the first Bollywood actor to deliver TED talks to a large audience base.

Along with SRK, tennis player Serena Williams and Elon Musk also delivered the speech on stage as motivational speakers this year.

Shah Rukh will make a comeback on Indian television with the show TED Talks India: Nayi Soch; and is shooting for his upcoming film, titled 'The Ring' opposite Anushka Sharma.

