  1. Home
  2. Bollywood

Anushka Sharma caught stalking Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Anushka Sharma (Photo: IANS)

Actress Anushka Sharma, whose Bollywood journey started with a Shah Rukh Khan film, was caught stalking her favourite star on Monday!

Anushka recently visited Yash Raj Studios and spotted Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van below, she quickly clicked a selfie with it and posted it on Instagram.

The King Khan was rather thrilled and being a witty person, took no time in pulling her leg. After seeing her post, the star re-shared and wrote that he will be reporting her to the authorities for stalking him.

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's The Ring

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Mumbai Indians outshine Rising Pune Supergiant to qualify for the IPL 2017 final?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.