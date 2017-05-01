Anushka Sharma caught stalking Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Anushka Sharma, whose Bollywood journey started with a Shah Rukh Khan film, was caught stalking her favourite star on Monday!

Anushka recently visited Yash Raj Studios and spotted Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van below, she quickly clicked a selfie with it and posted it on Instagram.

The King Khan was rather thrilled and being a witty person, took no time in pulling her leg. After seeing her post, the star re-shared and wrote that he will be reporting her to the authorities for stalking him.

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's The Ring