Ali Abbas to collaborate with Salman Khan?

Director Ali Abbas Zafar chose not to divulge much information about his supposed third collaboration with superstar Salman Khan, which is apparently the remake of South Korean drama film Ode to My Father.

Salman and Ali worked in last year's blockbuster Sultan and have teamed up again for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, titled Tiger Zinda Hai.

There were reports that the duo will also work on the Indian adaptation of Ode To My Father.

When asked about the same Ali told reporters, "It's too early to speak about it. First, I am going to start Tiger Zinda Hai,' next month. That's my next film. I am excited about teaming up with Salman again. It is always great to work with him."

He was speaking at the special screening of Shoojit Sircar's upcoming production, Running Shaadi, last night.

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in lead roles, the film is scheduled for release this Friday.

Ode to My Father, the 2014 drama, was directed by Yoon Je-kyoon and represented Korean history. It is a story about a young boy's promise made during the chaos of the Korean War to take care of his family, which ends up spanning 60 years of turbulent modern history.

The film's remake rights have been bought by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The Hindi film will reportedly be set during India-Pakistan partition.