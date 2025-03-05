Zambia vaccinates 672,100 people in cholera hotspots

Zambian health authorities announced that 672,100 people in three districts battling a cholera outbreak have received oral cholera vaccines.

Minister of Health Elijah Muchima said that the vaccination exercise was conducted in the districts of Chililabombwe and Kitwe in Copperbelt Province as well as Nakonde in the northern part of the country.

“Vaccination has been another key pillar to our effective intervention, contributing to the reduction in cases being reported in these communities and reducing the severity of cholera cases being reported,” he said during a press briefing.

According to him, a total of 133,525 doses of oral cholera vaccine have been administered in Chililabombwe, 200,878 doses in Nakonde, and 337,697 in Kitwe, and the remaining 1,262,303 doses would be deployed to any identified hotspots.

He said the government, devoted and resolute to the health and well-being of its people, is actively addressing the current cholera outbreak and other public health threats in the country.

The cumulative number of cholera cases in Zambia has reached 301 following three new cases recorded from February 26 to March 2, with two cases recorded in Lusaka and one in Chililabombwe, the Health Minister said.

He added that three patients were discharged during the same period, bringing the total discharges to 289, while the death toll stands at nine, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Health Organisation, cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio Cholerae. It is a global public health threat and indicates inequity and lack of social and economic development. Access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene is essential to prevent cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Most people with cholera have mild or moderate diarrhoea and can be treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS). However, the disease can progress rapidly, so starting treatment quickly is vital to save lives. Patients with severe disease need intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics.