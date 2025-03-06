UP govt to monitor vaccination through app to ensure no child is left behind

The Uttar Pradesh government is providing digital training to staff nurses, ANMs, and health visitors to ensure every child receives regular immunisation.

Through the Rapid Immunization Skill Enhancement (RISE) app, these health workers will gain expertise in monitoring vaccination programmes, session management, vaccine safety, cold chain management, and handling adverse effects post-vaccination.

Additionally, the training will help health workers track and counsel families reluctant to vaccinate their children, ensuring higher immunisation coverage across the state.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ajay Gupta stated here on Thursday that the initiative aims to enhance the skills and efficiency of health workers engaged in routine immunisation.

“This app plays a crucial role in capacity building for vaccinators, ensuring they stay updated with evolving guidelines and the incorporation of new technologies in immunisation programmes,” he explained.

Dr Ajay further informed that the app was initially introduced as a pilot project in 181 districts across the country, where it proved to be highly effective. Following its success, it has now been implemented statewide, with training for district-level officers completed in all 75 districts.

Currently, the focus is on training block-level officers, and once fully deployed, around 52,175 vaccinators will benefit from this initiative, significantly improving vaccination outreach and efficiency.

The primary objective is to quickly update health workers involved in vaccination about new guidelines and technological advancements, ensuring that immunisation is carried out efficiently and on time.

Traditionally, the current training system causes delays in disseminating crucial updates, whereas the RISE app facilitates rapid and direct information sharing, significantly enhancing real-time learning and implementation.

Dr Ajay Gupta explained that the training programme is structured into five modules. Trainers who complete their training through the app will subsequently train vaccinators on each module at 15-day intervals.

To assess the effectiveness of the training, participants will undergo evaluations both before and after the sessions. Based on their performance, trainees scoring 85-100% will receive a Gold Certificate, while those achieving 70-85% will be awarded a Silver Certificate.