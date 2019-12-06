US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he “will win,” after the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives gave the green light for impeachment.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, “The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”

….This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

The “Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING”, Trump further posted.

He said that the “important and seldom-used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind.”

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democrats will begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump.

While impeachment is expected to pass in the Democratic-led House, the Senate is held by a Republican majority and would likely acquit the US president as his 2020 reelection campaign gathers pace.

Pelosi has argued that the president’s conduct when it came to Ukraine left Democrats with “no choice but to act,” charging that Trump abused the powers of the presidency and leaving little doubt that the House will hold a vote to impeach him as early as before Christmas.

In November this year, Trump had described the impeachment probe against him as “witch hunt” and said he was “too busy” to watch it.

After almost a month of calling for greater transparency in the enquiry, the White House changed its strategy this week by prohibiting several of its officials from even testifying behind closed doors before the lower house committees.

In September, the impeachment inquiry, which Nancy Pelosi initiated over a complaint by an anonymous whistleblower, is looking into White House’s alleged efforts to withhold military aid to have Ukraine investigate a Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.