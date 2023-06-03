Why China is digging deep hole in the earth?

China has mysteriously dug a hole in the earth’s crust which is 10,000 metres (32,808 ft) deep. According to the news available the effort to dig the deepest-ever borehole began on Tuesday (30 May) in the Tarim Basin, which is located in the Xinjiang province which is oil-rich.

China is the second-largest economy in the world. It now also wants to explore and conquer new frontiers within the planet and also want to explore space.

Creating this narrow shaft into the ground will penetrate more than 10 continental strata, or layers of rock, according to the report, and reach the cretaceous system in the earth’s crust, which features rock dating back some 145 million years.

This work can identify mineral and energy resources and help assess the risks of environmental disasters, such as earthquakes and volcano eruptions.

But the question is why China is drilling this deep hole into the Earth’s Crust?

The potential causes behind such a mission are:

1. China wants to develop deep-earth nuclear bombs which can be tested without any nuclear radiation subsurface. This way it can be done without creating any harm to the environment.

2. China wants to derive groundwater from deep earth aquifiers. To fulfil the needs of one of the most populated countries in the world China is exploiting each and every resource from the ground to the air. By doing this China will not be dependable on the resources from other countries and can resist the climatic changes also.

3. China is developing deep-earth carbon sequestration techniques. Chinese scientists are developing new techniques to gather more and more information about secrets of the earth and to achieve this carbon dating is required. It is a scientific method that can accurately determine the age of organic materials as old as approximately 60,000 years.

4. China will get unprecedented opportunities to study areas of the earth that are deep beneath the surface.

Till now the deepest man-made hole on Earth is the Kola Superdeep Borehole in the Kola Peninsula in Russia, which was drilled between 1970 and 1992. The hole touched a depth of 12,262 meters and was strived at surveying the Earth’s crust and mantle.

Now China will create new history by digging earth 10,000 metres (32,808 ft) deep.