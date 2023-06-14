Who was Kontham Tejaswini, Hyderabad woman killed by Brazilian flatmate in London?

A student from Hyderabad was stabbed to death at a residential property in Wembley, London, on Tuesday morning. The student has been identified as Kontham Tejaswini. The 27-year-old was to London to pursue higher studies. The attacker has been identified as a Brazilian man who had recently shifted into the shared accommodation.

The Metropolitan Police immediately responded to the crime scene and arrested the suspect, identified as Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, on suspicion of murder.

Tejaswini was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Another woman, whose identity was not revealed, was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. Her relationship with Tejaswini was not known.

An investigation is now underway to uncover the details of this incident.

Tejaswini was a native of Brahamanapalli village in Hayatnagar mandal of Rangareddy district. According to a London police statement, another woman, aged 23, was arrested in connection with the incident but she was released without further action.

The male accused remained in custody as of Thursday,

The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public’s help in tracing the suspect behind the attack on Tuesday morning.