Who was Capt Ivan Andaur? Pilot who died in bathroom on flight forcing emergency landing

Captain Ivan Andaur was a commercial pilot who was carrying 271 passengers from Miami to Chile who passed away after passing out in the restroom.

The co-pilot had to make an emergency landing in Panama on Sunday night, according to a report from Independent.

Andaur was 56 years old, as per the New York Post.

What happened to Ivan Andaur?

Around 11 pm, Ivan Andaur, 56, was in charge of a LATAM Airlines flight en route Santiago. It seemed that he had a heart attack, according to the Sun.

A nurse and two physicians on board hurried to save him as his two co-pilots made an emergency landing. By then, they were at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, according to the newspaper.

The deceased pilot started to feel ill three hours after the LATAM Airlines flight departed. The crew gave him emergency care, but they were unable to bring him back to life, the source added.

Flight LA505 was on the Miami-Santiago route. It had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama. It was due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. “When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away,” the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Medical professionals hurried to check on the pilot after the plane touched down at Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport, but they pronounced him dead. Andaur was a seasoned pilot with 25 years of experience.

What do officials say?

“We are shocked and saddened by what has transpired, and we send our sympathies to the employee’s family. His excellent contribution, which spanned a 25-year career and was always defined by his passion, professionalism, and commitment, is greatly appreciated. All required safety procedures were followed during the flight to protect the afflicted pilot’s life,” it added.

On Tuesday, the airplane departed Panama City and headed toward Chile.

It quoted a nurse as saying that they did not have the “necessary or sufficient supplies to perform a good resuscitation”.