Who is Milind Makwana? Indian-American Dalit rights activist dies

Milind Makwana, a prominent Indian-American Dalit rights activist, breathed his last. This happened during a speech against the caste discrimination bill in California Assembly. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Ambedkarite American community. It has left them in mourning for the loss of a fierce advocate for social justice.

Who was Milind Makwana? According to his friends, he spoke out against SB403, the anti-caste discrimination bill in the California State Assembly. Milind firmly believed that this law intended to protect marginalized communities was actually detrimental and regressive. He hailed as a representative of the Indian community and facing marginalization due to the caste system.

He saw the legislation as misrepresenting the true essence of the Hindu-American community, and feared it might inadvertently lead to social divisions. The HSS, in its statement, highlighted Milind’s stance against the bill.

In addition to his activism, Milind was an active volunteer at Sewa International USA. He actively participated in relief work during the massive floods that struck Tamil Nadu in 2015. Over the years, he devoted himself to various service activities and fundraising events with the California Bay Area Sewa chapter.

Milind was also a proud member of the Ambedkar-Phule Network of American Dalits and Bahujans (APNADB). His dedication to the cause led him to write books, create creative games for children, and engage in countless other activities to promote social awareness and equality.

On the day of the tragic incident, Milind attended several meetings and actively participated in the City Council hearing in Cupertino. His impassioned speech against the bill showcased his unwavering commitment to the cause he believed in. However, moments after the hearing, tragedy struck as he collapsed, succumbing to a heart attack.

His friends believe that Milind Makwana’s untimely departure has left a void in the fight against caste discrimination, but his legacy as a fervent activist will continue to inspire and fuel the pursuit of social justice.