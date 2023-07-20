Who is Meena Kumari’s stepson Tajdar Amrohi?

There was a buzz in the entertainment world when news broke that fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, would be stepping into the director’s shoes to bring to life the tragic story of the legendary actress, Meena Kumari. Adding to the excitement, it was revealed that the talented Kriti Sanon would be essaying the role of the ‘Tragedy Queen.’ However, this news didn’t sit well with Meena Kumari’s stepson, Tajdar Amrohi, who expressed his concerns about the portrayal. Yet, in a surprising turn of events, Tajdar Amrohi has now offered an apology to the actress. Let’s take a closer look at who Tajdar Amrohi is.

Tajdar Amrohi, the son of the prominent Indian film director, Kamal Amrohi, and Mehmoodie, is no stranger to the world of cinema. He himself is an Indian film producer and director. Tajdar is married to Nilofer Amrohi, and together, they are parents to Bilal Amrohi and Mashhor Amrohi, both actively pursuing careers in the film industry.

Tajdar Amrohi’s journey in the film world began with his directorial and acting debut in the movie “Razia Sultan,” released in 1983. Over the years, he has been involved in various aspects of filmmaking, writing, directing, and acting in movies like “Umar Qaid” (1975), “Ek Number ka Chor” (1990), and “Mera Mulk Mera Paigam” (2001). He has also produced notable films like “Shankar Hussain” (1977), “Ek Number Ka Chor” (1990), “Hum Sey Hai Jahaan” (2008), and “Duniyadari The Film” (2017).

Tajdar Amrohi’s family holds strong ties to the film industry. He is not only the son of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi but also the stepson of the veteran actress, Meena Kumari. He is married to Neelu, who happens to be the sister of actor Mazhar Khan. Tajdar’s sister, Rukhsar, even contributed her talent by writing lyrics for the film “Beqasoor” (1980), while her son Waseem Amrohi is carving a path as an upcoming director.

With such a deep connection to the world of cinema, Tajdar Amrohi’s concerns about the portrayal of Meena Kumari are deemed understandable by the cinema world. Although he praised Kriti Sanon’s acting abilities, he wished to safeguard the reputation of the legendary actress, whose legacy continues to inspire and resonate with countless fans.