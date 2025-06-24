Kiara Advani in talks for Meena Kumari biopic? Here’s what the director says

Speculation has been doing the rounds that Kiara Advani might step into the legendary shoes of Meena Kumari for an upcoming biopic.

Reports claimed that Kiara was quite taken by the script and was considering the project seriously, especially since it might be her first film after her pregnancy break.

But hold on. Before fans get too excited, filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, who holds the rights to Meena Kumari’s life story, has spoken out to clear the air.

Known for his films ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Hichki’, Siddharth took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the buzzing rumours.

He politely but firmly requested everyone to stop speculating. “Would appreciate for the media to avoid conjectures on the casting of ‘Kamal Aur Meena’. The script has only just been finalised. Once we have our cast locked in, we will be happy to make an official announcement,” he wrote.

He further added, “Until then, request everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions until you hear it from us directly.”

This comes after multiple reports surfaced earlier in the day claiming that Kiara Advani was already in talks for the role and was likely to headline the much-anticipated project on Meena Kumari. The film, said to be a deep dive into the life of Meena Kumari, has naturally sparked massive interest, given the actress’ iconic status in Indian cinema.

Meena Kumari, often remembered as ‘The Tragedy Queen’ of Bollywood, was not just an actress but also a poet. She ruled the silver screen in the golden era of Hindi cinema, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy.

With a career that spanned over three decades, she acted in more than 90 films and won four Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

In fact, she created history at the 10th Filmfare Awards by being the only actress to receive all three nominations in the Best Actress category that year, finally winning for ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’.

Her performances in films like ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Do Bigha Zamin’, ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’, ‘Aarti’, ‘Main Chup Rahungi’, ‘Dil Ek Mandir’, ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, ‘Kaajal’, and ‘Mere Apne’ are masterclasses in acting.

Beyond the camera, her personal life saw a major heartbreak, which many believe echoed in the tragic roles she portrayed on screen.