Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Meena Kumari’s iconic legacy

Actress Kangana Ranaut, currently engrossed in her political role, recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Meena Kumari. She shared a poignant clip from the iconic film “Pakeezah,” praising Kumari’s exceptional acting skills that transcended boundaries. Kangana expressed deep admiration for the late actress, acknowledging her as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

Reflecting on Meena Kumari’s influence, Kangana remarked, “Although I haven’t seen much of Meena ji’s work, her legacy is widely celebrated. Her ability to portray a spectrum of emotions—from deep sorrow to infectious laughter to profound disillusionment—is simply unmatched.”

Meena Kumari, often hailed as “The Tragedy Queen,” left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema during her illustrious career spanning over three decades. From her early days as a child artist to becoming one of the finest actresses of her time, Kumari starred in more than 90 films. She received critical acclaim and multiple accolades, including four Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

Kangana Ranaut highlighted the reverence Kumari commanded in her era, recalling, “Back then, other female leads were simply referred to as heroines, but Meena Kumari was the one and only ‘actress’—a title she earned with her extraordinary talent and dedication.”

Meena Kumari’s legacy endures through her memorable performances, notably in classics like “Baiju Bawra,” “Parineeta,” and “Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam,” where her portrayal resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike. Her ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters, often reflecting aspects of her own life, cemented her status as a cinematic icon.

Kangana’s homage underscores the lasting impact of Meena Kumari on Indian cinema and serves as a reminder of her timeless contributions to the art of acting.