Who is Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, suspect in Hyderabad girl’s murder in London?

Authorities responded to a distressing incident of a stabbing at a residential property in north-west London, involving a young woman named Tejaswini Reddy Kontham. At the scene, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were promptly arrested by the police. In addition, the previously identified individual, Keven Antonio Lourenco de Morais, a 23-year-old man from Brazil and Tejaswini’s flatmate in London, was also taken into custody. Here is what we know about de Morais.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police had shared a photograph of Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, a Brazilian national, seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

According to Vijay, a relative of Tejaswini residing in Hyderabad, the accused, a Brazilian male named Keven, had only moved into the shared residence less than a week prior to the incident. Reports indicate that Tejaswini had traveled to London in March of the previous year to pursue a master’s degree.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, expressed gratitude to the public for their prompt response and cooperation in sharing information related to the investigation. She acknowledged the significant impact this incident has had on the community and assured the public that a dedicated team of detectives is diligently working to uncover the truth. Local officers will also remain present in the area to address any concerns in the following days.

Tejaswini, originally from the Brahmanapally village in Ranga Reddy district, Hyderabad, tragically lost her life while pursuing further education at the University of Nottingham in London. Alongside her friends, she resided in Wembley’s Neeld Crescent. Tejaswini’s passing occurred immediately, while another woman named Akhila, aged 28, sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Tejaswini had relocated to London, UK, to pursue her higher education. Investigators are actively working to determine the motive behind this tragic murder.