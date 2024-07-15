Committed to work for Kamaraj’s ideals: PM Modi on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered statesman and former chief minister of Madras K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary and paid tributes to his efforts to uplift the poor.

In a post on ‘X’, the Prime Minister said, “Remembering Thiru K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected for his visionary leadership and efforts to uplift the poor. His contribution to sectors like education remains unparalleled. We reiterate our commitment to fulfill his ideals and build a society that is just and compassionate”.

Kamaraj served as a Member of Parliament from 1952 to 1954 before becoming the Chief Minister of Madras State in April 1954. During his almost decade long tenure as the chief minister, he played a major role in developing the infrastructure of the state and improving the quality of life of the needy and the disadvantaged.

He was responsible for introducing free education to children and expanded the free Midday Meal Scheme, which resulted in significant improvement in school enrollment and growth of literacy rates in the southern state over the decade.