What is Toshakhana case for which Imran Khan has been arrested?

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was sentenced to three years in prison on Saturday by a court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case involving the inappropriate receipt of public gifts. As a result of this decision, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will be prohibited from running for office for the next five years. Khan was not present during the court sessions, but he was soon taken into custody.

What is Toshakhana Case

During his time as prime minister, Imran Khan was accused of “deliberately hiding details about gifts” he kept from the Toshakhana, a collection point for gifts presented to government officials by foreign officials. Both the gifts and the sales revenue are included in this.

Six of the seven timepieces purportedly included in the presents are Rolexes. According to Pakistan’s communications minister, the most expensive of them was a “Master Graff limited edition” that was valued at 85 million rupees ($300,000).

The case stems from a complaint made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) alleging that Khan purposefully withheld information on the presents he kept from the Toshakhana. On October 21, 2022, ECP banned Khan for making “false statements and incorrect declaration.”The Toshakhana is a part of the Cabinet Division and houses presents that foreign heads of state and other guests give to monarchs and public servants. Such gifts and items must be reported under the rules to the Cabinet Division. Imran Khan was disqualified in accordance with Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution, according to the ECP’s ruling.

Following this, the ECP filed a complaint and brought the issue to the Islamabad Sessions Court to begin legal action against Imran Khan for allegedly lying to authorities about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries while serving as prime minister starting in 2018.

