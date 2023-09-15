What did a Ukrainian journo thank his Indian counterpart for? Sikhs helping people in war-hit areas

Through the activities of the Sikh community, humanity’s everlasting spirit shines brightly in the midst of the chaos and conflict that have recently engulfed Ukraine. The humanitarian activities of the Sikh community in Ukraine have received notice thanks to a recent LinkedIn post by journalist Ravinder Singh Robin.

In his piece, Robin describes how a Ukrainian journalist approached him during the G20 Summit and thanked him for the “immense humanitarian help” the Sikh community had given throughout the conflict.

For many Ukrainians who have been impacted by the ongoing conflict, the Sikh community has served as a ray of hope. Members of the Sikh community have committed themselves to offering those in need of aid, such as food, shelter, and medical attention, among the upheaval.

In these humanitarian initiatives, the United Sikhs charity organization has assumed a prominent role. With its close ties to the United Nations, this multinational NGO has shown a steadfast dedication to easing Ukrainians’ suffering.

They have set up relief camps along the Polish-Ukrainian border, sending out teams nonstop to provide urgent aid to individuals in need.

Responding to the gratitude expressed by the Ukrainian journalist at the G20 Summit, United Sikhs expressed that such stories of appreciation “demonstrate the community’s commitment to selfless service.”

The organisation remains dedicated to its ongoing relief efforts in Ukraine and extends heartfelt appreciation for the support received from the global community.

Balwant Singh, the director of United Sikhs, eloquently elucidated the organisation’s overarching mission, stating that their primary goal is to “provide immediate relief to those in need and to help them rebuild their lives.”

He underscored the organisation’s enduring commitment to standing up for humanity and extending a helping hand to those who are suffering.

The recognition of the Sikh community’s remarkable humanitarian endeavours in Ukraine is a testament to the dedication and compassion exhibited by organizations like United Sikhs. These organizations have not only delivered tangible aid but also demonstrated the essence of Sikh values to the world, inspiring countless others to emulate their selfless actions.

As the global community continues to grapple with challenges and crises, the Sikh community’s contributions to Ukraine serve as a poignant reminder of the power of collective compassion and the enduring capacity of humanity to rise above adversity.