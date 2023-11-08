India, US to review Israel-Hamas conflict, Ukraine war at ‘2+2’ dialogue on Friday

India and the US will discuss bilateral cooperation in defence and other key areas apart from taking stock of the global developments, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and the war in Ukraine, during the ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue here on November 10.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will head the American side at the dialogue, an official statement said on Wednesday.

”The 2+2 will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two sides will utilise the opportunity to progress the futuristic roadmap for the India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year.

Both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as Quad.

Rajnath and Jaishankar are also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with their respective US counterparts, which will mark a continuity of the ministerial dialogue and reaffirm the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership.

The last ‘2+2’ dialogue between the two countries was held in April 2022. India has a ‘2+2’ format dialogue mechanism on strategic and security issues only with four countries. They are Russia, Australia, the US and Japan.