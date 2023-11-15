Weapons found inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza during raid, says Israeli military

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed to have found weapons and “terrorists infrastructure” inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza during the raid. The Israeli military troops and tanks are still inside the hospital after 15 hours of the raid. They are interrogating people inside the hospital. Giving details about the ongoing operation in Al-Shifa hospital, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that their operation is being carried out in a very specific area of the hospital and they are doing everything possible to mitigate the risk to civilians.

“A precise and targeted operation is being carried out against Hamas in a very specific area of the Shifa Hospital. We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation, and continue to reiterate we are ONLY at war with Hamas. We continue to do everything in our power to mitigate the risk to civilians,” Hagari said in a video statement released on X.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that around 100 trained soldiers and tanks have gone inside the Al-Shifa Hospital to look for Hamas militants. The Israeli military claims that Hamas has an operations base underneath the hospital. The Israeli military also called on the militants present in the Al-Shifa Hospital give up their weapons and surrender.

The IDF teams who have gone inside the hospital also include translators and medical professionals. The IDF published a video of its troops distributing medical aid including incubators, baby food and medical supplies to the hospital during the raid.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military also claimed to have found a room beneath the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza, where Israeli hostages are believed to have been held following their kidnapping after the brutal October 7 attack.

“Beneath the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza, IDF forces found a room where Israeli hostages are believed to have been held. The calendar found in the room marked the days since October 7 Massacre with the title “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, Hamas’ name for their horrific attack on Israel,” the IDF said.