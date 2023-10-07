We are at war: Israel PM vows Hamas will pay ‘heavy price’ for Today’s attack

Hundreds of gunmen from Islamist militant group Hamas infiltrated southern Israel in a combined surprise attack on Saturday morning, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said. The militants, including paragliders, entered into Israeli territory from different locations via land, air and sea.

Before infiltrating the Israeli city of Sderot, Hamas launched as many as 5,000 rockets towards Israel from Gaza Strip in what appears to be a cover for militants to infiltrate into Israeli territory.

Nearly two hundred people are undergoing treatment in several Israeli hospitals with at least seven confirmed deaths. Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon and Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva said they are treating 68 and 80 victims, respectively. Some of the victims in both these hospitals are said to be serious condition.

According to local media reports, Hamas militants entered civilian homes near Gaza Strip and shot several people. They have also reportedly captured as many as 35 Israeli Defence Force soldiers.

The IDF has launched “Operation Iron Swords” to neutralize the Hamas militants and carried out air strikes on several hideouts of Hamas militants in Gaza. The IDF has also asked civilians to follow emergency protocols published on the National Emergency Portal.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas has “made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war” against Israel as he vowed to give a suitable to reply to the Islamist militant group.

‘We are at war’, declares Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called an emergency meeting of security cabinet in view of the unexpected Hamas attack. Israel has also declared a “state of readiness for war”.

In a statement, Netanyahu declared Israel is at war and said that Hamas will “pay the price it has never seen” for Today’s attack.

“…our enemy will pay a price, the type of which it has never known,” the PM said, adding that Israel will win this war.

According to locals, Hamas militants invaded a festival where hundreds of Israelis were camping out for the Shemini Atzeret holiday. The exact number of causalities is not yet known but Israeli officials have claimed that the Hamas gunmen are randomly shooting civilians who ever came in their way.

Several videos have gone viral on social media showing armed militants roaming inside Israel. In one such video, a group of armed men is seen standing on top of an army tank before setting it on fire.

The combined attack on Israel was launched by the military wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Bridages under operation ‘Al Aqsa Floods’ in response to the alleged provocations in Al-Aqsa and the ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.