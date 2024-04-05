Logo

Logo

# World

Voting underway in Kuwait’s National Assembly elections

Voters will select 50 deputies from a pool of 200 candidates.

IANS | New Delhi | April 5, 2024 11:21 am

Voting underway in Kuwait’s National Assembly elections

Voting underway in Kuwait's National Assembly elections

Kuwaiti voters began casting their ballots on Thursday to elect members of the National Assembly, in the first parliamentary elections held after Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power in the country.

Polling stations opened at 12:00 p.m. local time, prepared to accommodate approximately 844,000 eligible voters, with voting scheduled to continue until midnight, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first hour of voting witnessed a good turnout across the country’s 123 polling stations, according to Ahmed Al-Hajri, director of the Elections Affairs Department at the Ministry of Interior.

Advertisement

Voters will select 50 deputies from a pool of 200 candidates.

The last elections of Kuwait’s National Assembly were held on June 6, 2023.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Simultaneous polls

The recent recommendations by the Ramnath Kovind panel advocating for simultaneous state and national elections in India mark a significant milestone in the ongoing discourse surrounding electoral reform.