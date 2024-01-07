Voting ends, counting begins for Bangladesh Parliamentary polls

The voting for the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh ended on Sunday and counting has started, the Election Commission said.

The counting, which began at 8.00 am local time across 42,000 polling centres for 299 parliamentary seats, ended at 4.00 pm, The Daily Star reported.

The counting of votes has begun, the Election Commission said.

The polls were marred by sporadic incidents of violence, clash and rigging, local media reported.

Awami League leader Zillur Rahman was found dead near a polling centre in Munshiganj this morning.

Rahman was a supporter of AL-nominated candidate from Munshiganj-3 Mrinal Kanti Das. Munshiganj SP said Aslam Khan said the body was recovered but there were no reports of violence from the polling centre.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men and police in Chattogram city’s Chandgaon area.

The BNP men, who were staging demonstrations by blocking the road with burning tyres, threw stones on police personnel who retaliated, police said.

Eight candidates in different constituencies boycotted the polls, alleging vote rigging and irregularities.

Four people, including a child, were injured after unidentified people exploded two crude bombs near a polling centre in Hazaribagh near Dhaka.

Voting at Narsingdi-4 (Monohardi-Belabo) was cancelled over allegations of ballot stuffing.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,970 candidates are in the poll fray.

At one seat, the election will be held later because of the death of an independent candidate.

The candidates include 1,534 from political parties and 436 independents.

The BNP had called a 48-hour nationwide general strike from Saturday seeking resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina is set to win fourth straight term in office for Prime Minister with the main opposition BNP boycotting the polls.