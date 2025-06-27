‘Very Big’ India trade deal coming soon, says Donald Trump after China agreement

US President Donald Trump signaled the possibility of a major trade agreement with India, following the recent finalisation of a deal with China.

While speaking at the Big Beautiful Bill event, Trump described the ongoing efforts to secure beneficial trade arrangements, stating, “We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we’re going to open up India.”

The remarks come after Trump confirmed that the United States had signed a new trade deal with China, reviving the Geneva framework that had previously stalled amid escalating trade tensions.

According to the CNN report, the agreement includes the easing of export restrictions and a Chinese commitment to supply key resources such as rare earth elements.

Trump, while emphasising that deals would not be struck with every nation, maintained that his administration prefers negotiated outcomes over imposing steep tariffs.

“We’re not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent,” he said.

Although he stopped short of revealing specifics, Trump’s mention of India comes amid growing diplomatic and commercial engagement between the two countries.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about a potential trade pact, saying a deal could be expected “in the not-too-distant future.”

Adding momentum to these developments, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently confirmed that both countries are working on a fair and equitable agreement.

“PM Narendra Modi and President Trump met in February 2025 and have decided to enter into a bilateral trade agreement which will be mutually beneficial,” Goyal said, highlighting efforts to promote business, trade, and investment.

The anticipated trade agreement is expected to expand economic ties between the world’s largest democracies, both of which see each other as strategic partners in global trade, security, and innovation.