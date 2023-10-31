Venezuela sends 26 tons of humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Mexico

The Venezuelan government sent more than 26 tons of humanitarian aid for those affected by Hurricane Otis ripping through Acapulco on the Mexican Pacific coast, Venezuela’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Latin America, Rander Pena, said.

“It is an act of solidarity from the people of Venezuela to the people of Mexico after Hurricane Otis,” Pena added on Monday.

Hurricane Otis hit the coast of the state of Guerrero on Wednesday as a category 5 storm, causing severe damage, especially in the resort of Acapulco, one of Mexico’s main tourist destinations.

Accompanied by the Mexican Ambassador to Venezuela, Leopoldo de Gyves, Pena said that the aid consists of food and household goods, as well as search and rescue equipment.

Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Perez Ampueda, said that the shipment also consists of hospital assistance and supplies for hydration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Mexican ambassador thanked the Venezuelan government for its solidarity, saying that “this is a very important shipment of goods, medicines and food” for the area affected by Hurricane Otis.

According to official figures, 48 people have been killed by the hurricane so far.