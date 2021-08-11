US wants Af neighbours not to recognise govt imposed by force

The US wants Afghanistan’s neighbours not to recognise any government in Kabul that has been imposed by force, Dawn reported.

The demand – made at a US State Department briefing, preceded a meeting of the Troika Plus nations in Doha on Wednesday.

The group, which includes the US, Russia, China and Pakistan, is aimed at finding a political solution to the decades-old war in Afghanistan.

During the news briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that two key meetings were being held in Doha this week, bringing together representatives from the region and beyond and from multilateral organisations.

The participants will press for a reduction in violence, a ceasefire and a “commitment by the part of these regional and broader governments and multilateral and international institutions not to recognise any government that is imposed by force,” Price said, as per the report.

The meetings in the Qatari capital come as the Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.

US Special envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is representing Washington in the talks in Doha.

All these countries have major stakes in bringing peace to Afghanistan and are seeking a regional consensus on the Afghan conflict despite their differences.

In the press briefing, Price said that Khalilzad had been sent to Doha to “advance a collective international response to what can only be termed as a rapidly deteriorating security situation”.

Pakistan has sent its special envoy Muhammad Sadiq and its ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Khan. Kremlin’s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the newly appointed Chinese envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiao Yong are representing their countries.

However, the US media on Tuesday reported that Khalilzad was there to warn the Taliban against pursuing a military victory on ground.

He will “deliver a blunt message: A Taliban government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan will not be recognised,” media reported.