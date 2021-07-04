The US is set to fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal for 70 per cent of the adult population to receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, the media reported

As US government-run sites shut down, there will be fewer vaccine locations for the public to choose from, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday citing a Wall Street Journal article as saying.

“Among the locations recently closed are mass-vaccination sites at Chicago’s United Center, Boston’s Reggie Lewis Center and a handful of large-scale clinics throughout New York.

“But it also means easier access to shots at retail pharmacies, which no longer require appointments or screen recipients based on need,.

“This winter and throughout early spring, the biggest challenge to vaccine efforts was getting enough supply.

“But as a large portion of those willing to receive a shot got one, efforts have become more targeted in an effort to reach people who remain hesitant or lack easy access to vaccines,” the article added.

According to the report, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients has said that the 70 pe rcent target, set by Biden in May, had been met for those 30 years old and over but not for the overall eligible population.

According to official figures, more than 330 million doses have been administered so far in the US.

In the last week, an average of 1.12 million doses per day were administered.

The country’s latest vaccination rate is 1,121,064 doses per day, on an average.

At this pace, it will take another four months to cover 75 per cent of the population.