US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Musical Performance Wows Netizens

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent social media post pleasantly surprised netizens by revealing his hidden musical talent.

During the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative on September 27, Blinken showcased his musical side by singing and playing the guitar, performing the iconic 1954 song ‘Hoochie Coochie Man.’ He shared this video on the X platform, which has since gained widespread attention and admiration.

In a unique move, Blinken turned to the music of American blues legend Muddy Waters to kickstart a worldwide initiative that seeks to harness the power of music as a diplomatic tool for advancing peace and democracy. The heartfelt rendition of ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’ at the State Department captured the essence of this initiative.

Advertisement

The Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, as outlined in a fact sheet by the US Department of State, aligns with broader US foreign policy objectives. It aims to foster an ecosystem where music not only thrives but also contributes to economic equity, bolsters the creative economy, promotes societal inclusivity and opportunity, and enhances access to education.

I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. pic.twitter.com/6MUfTXO9xK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 28, 2023

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Blinken took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to share his sentiments, saying, “I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative.” He accompanied his message with the video of his musical performance, allowing the public to witness his artistic side.

The video of Antony Blinken’s impromptu musical performance has since gone viral on social media, earning the admiration and warm-hearted comments of netizens. His unexpected musical talent and the unique approach to diplomacy have endeared him to many, marking an innovative step in the realm of international relations.