US reports nearly 150 pediatric flu deaths this season

A total of 149 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the US so far this season, according to the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalisations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Over 900 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week ending April 29, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.