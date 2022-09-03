US Open: Australia’s Nick Kyrgios makes it to fourth round

For the first time in his career, Australian Nick Kyrgios has made it to the fourth round in the US Open. With 6-2, 6-3, Kyrgios secured the spot by defeating American JJ Wolf.

“At the US Open, this is the furthest I’ve ever gone, so it’s a special year for me already, hopefully I can keep it going,” Kyrgios said.

Taking 1 hour, 54 minutes to get past the Wolf, the 23rd seed Kyrgios, a Wimbledon finalist this year, repelled all seven break points he faced. The clash took place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City. Kyrgios will now have to beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia to secure his maiden appearance in the quarterfinals.

In his previous match, Mendvedev defeated China’s Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second week for the fourth consecutive year.

“It was a very tough match for me,” Kyrgios said. “I knew JJ is a home crowd favourite, I knew I had to be on my guns today and serve well. I’m just really happy to move forward. I’m really excited to play Medvedev,” Kyrgios was quoted as saying by atptour.com.

After upsetting the Russian at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal, Canada, Kyrgios had extended his ATP head-to-head lead against Medvedev to 3-1 three weeks ago.

Making it to No. 22 this week in ATP Live Rankings, Kyrgios has improved to 34-9 this season and is 13-2 since his maiden Grand Slam final at the All England Club. If he advances to the quarterfinals, the 27-year-old Kyrgios will be back in the top-20 for the first time since February 2020.

“I’m doing it (winning) for my team as well, we’ve all been away from home for a while. I’m just playing for a lot of people back home,” Kyrgios said.

(inputs from IANS)