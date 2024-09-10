US-led coalition launches fresh airstrike on Yemen’s Red Sea port city: Houthi TV

The US-British naval coalition launched an airstrike on Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Monday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strike hit a location in the area of al-Jabanah in the western part of the city, the outlet said, without providing further information. The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, rarely disclose their casualties.

Eyewitnesses and local residents said on social media platforms that a warplane hit a Houthi military site, resulting in a huge explosion.

The coalition has made no comment on the attack yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, the US Central Command said on social media platform X that its naval forces destroyed three drones and two missile systems in the Houthi-controlled areas of northern Yemen.

Since November last year, the Houthis have been launching anti-ship missiles and drone attacks targeting what the Houthis said were “Israeli-linked ships” in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group from targeting cargo ships.