The US State Department on Thursday announced that it imposed sanctions on Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Leopoldo Cintra Frias.

The department said in a statement that Cintra was designated due to his “responsibility for Cuba’s actions” in supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.

Washington has long been accusing the Maduro administration of human rights violations and abuses in Venezuela.

Last week, President Maduro urged the Peruvian government to arrest a Venezuelan opponent, whom he accused of being responsible for an assault on military barracks in the south of the country.

Maduro also pointed the finger at opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez – currently residing as a guest at the residence of Jesus Silva, the Spanish ambassador in Caracas – and legislator Gilber Caro.

In June, Venezuela self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido dismissed the government claims of an attempted coup and said he would continue calls on the armed forces to abandon President Maduro.

The US has toughened its policy towards Cuba with sanctions and isolation, which Havana said showed Washington’s pressure campaign against Venezuela has failed.

Cuba blamed the US government for increasing hostility and applying more than one sanction per week to smother the island’s financial system.