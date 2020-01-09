The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from waging war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top commander Qassem Soleimani, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday that the Democrats will move forward because their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials.

“The President has made clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve de-escalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region,” Pelosi further added.

“Our concerns were not addressed by the president’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the administration’s briefing today,” she said.

Last Friday, President Trump had ordered the death of Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps considered a hero in the country, in order to “stop a war,” not start one.

In the hours after the strike, the US reached out to Iran, with which it has had no direct diplomatic ties for decades.

On Friday, Trump warned Tehran that 52 Iranian targets and will respond “very fast and very hard” to any reprisal from Tehran for the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, which the US leader ordered.

In that position, Gen Soleimani played a key role bolstering Bashar al-Assad’s Iranian-supported government in the Syrian Civil War, and in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq.

He was a hugely significant figure in the Iranian regime. His Quds Force reported directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Tuesday, US Majority leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate has enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Upper Chamber.

In December, President Trump was impeached by the Democrat-led House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed calling on several witnesses during the Senate trial, while McConnell has so far rejected the demand, reiterating his stance on Tuesday.

Pelosi said in her concluding remark that the House may also soon consider revoking the authorization of force approved after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Three successive administrations have cited that authorization as legal justification for an array of military actions across the Islamic world.

Nancy Pelosi has argued that the president’s conduct when it came to Ukraine left Democrats with “no choice but to act,” charging that Trump abused the powers of the presidency and leaving little doubt that the House will hold a vote to impeach him as early as before Christmas.

In September, the impeachment inquiry, which Nancy Pelosi initiated over a complaint by an anonymous whistleblower, is looking into White House’s alleged efforts to withhold military aid to have Ukraine investigate a Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.

