Former US Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win recent Democratic primary in the states of Mississippi and Missouri, according to the report.

On Tuesday, Black voters were thought to have delivered a decisive victory for Biden in Mississippi, since exit polls found that about two-thirds of Democratic voters in the deep south state are black, the highest rate of any state that has voted so far, Xinhua reported.

According to the NBC News exit poll, broad support underpins Biden’s Missouri victory.

Earlier in the month, Biden won the party’s primary in the state of South Carolina.

In 2019, Biden retained a ten-point lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in a national poll of likely Democratic primary voters.

According to SurveyUSA poll, Biden enjoyed the support of 32 per cent of likely Democratic primary voters nationwide, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren garnered 22 per cent backing as runner-up.

Earlier, Biden had said that President Trump won’t destroy me or my family over the latter’s call for an investigation against the former Vice President and his son”.

Biden made his comments during a campaign swing through Nevada after days of internal debate among his advisers over how best to refute unsubstantiated claims by the president and his personal lawyer that Biden improperly assisted his son’s business ventures in Ukraine and China.