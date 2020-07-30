Cambodian authorities on Thursday confirmed that a US diplomat has tested positive for novel coronavirus raising the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 234.

According to the health ministry, the senior diplomat had recently travelled from the US to Cambodia.

“On the 13th day of his quarantine, his samples were tested for the COVID-19 for the second time, and the result released on Wednesday showed that he was positive for the virus”, authorities further added.

“The patient has been placed in an isolation ward at the American embassy in Phnom Penh, receiving treatment from the US doctors to the mission,” it added.

In May, US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller had tested positive for the virus.

The country has not recorded any COVID-19 deaths so far, while the recoveries stood at 162.