US college student, 18, passes away after being struck by a stray bullet

Walking on a trail close to the Nashville campus, an 18-year-old American college student was struck in the head by a stray gunshot and later died. The Metro Nashville Police Department reports that Tuesday was the day of the event. The student, Jullian Ludwig, was hit in the head by the bullet when she was strolling down the track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park.

Ms. Ludwig, a Belmont University student in Nashville, was reportedly hospitalised in “extremely critical condition” after the event, according to ABC News. Nashville police said that she passed away over night. The police said on X (formerly Twitter) that “the gunfire came from public housing across the street.”

Ms. Ludwig was shot, the police department said, and she instantly passed out. It wasn’t until almost an hour later that someone saw her and notified the police that she was discovered. She was in “extremely critical condition” when she was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, has been named as a suspect in the shooting and is now being held. The 18-year-old was walking in a park across the street when the bullet struck her in the head as he was shooting at automobile, according to the police department.

At first, Mr. Taylor was accused of serious assault and tampering with evidence. But following Ms. Ludwig’s passing, police stated that they are collaborating with prosecutors to amend the suspect’s accusations.

Due to the accusations, Mr. Taylor is currently being detained on a $280,000 bail. CNN reports that he might potentially be charged for failing to show up in court on Friday over charges stemming from a carjacking that occurred in September.

Ms. Ludwig was a music enthusiast and a “avid runner” who loved being outside, according to the president of the institution. Belmont University President Greg Jones said in a statement that she was “known for her love of music” and that she was “often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her.”

“This is a lot for us all to process. We grapple now with grief, anger, anxiety and a strong sense of fear in the face of senseless violence,” Mr Jones added.