The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will reportedly hold a “closed-door” meeting tonight on Kashmir at the request of Pakistan’s all-weather ally China.

According to reports, the meeting is being convened to discuss the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) between Pakistan and India.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media has claimed that the meeting being held to discuss the “alarming human rights situation in Kashmir”.

If the meeting is to happen, it would be the second “closed-door” consultation since August on the situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, France has stated that its position on Kashmir is unchanged. It said Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally as stated on several occasions, adding that it will continue to reiterate this to its partners on UNSC.

Earlier in December 2019, it was reported that the UNSC would once again meet to discuss on Kashmir issue after a push from China. However, the special meeting was not convened.

On August 5, last year, India ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and decided to bifurcate the state two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Following this, Pakistan wrote a formal letter to the UNSC president calling for an emergency meeting of the UNSC to discuss India’s move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The letter was sent through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

The UNSC declined to hold a formal session on Kashmir with Pakistan’s participation. Instead, it scheduled a closed-door consultation at the request of China.

However, in a major diplomatic victory for India, the United Nations Security Council acknowledged India’s measures to bring normalcy and development to Kashmir and wanted all countries to follow suit.

Barring China, the world accepted India’s position including the Arab world, formerly sponsors and supporters of Pakistan.

Majority of the 15 members said there should not be any statement or outcome issued after the consultations and their will prevailed, leaving China to come out and make a statement in its national capacity followed by Pakistan.

Although supporting India’s move on Kashmir, four countries among the P5 nations — Britain, France, Russia and the US — had contended that India and Pakistan must address the Kashmir dispute in a bilateral set-up.

Meanwhile, today’s meeting comes even as the UNSC had in October as well as November, last year, ruled out any action on Kashmir or even issuing a joint statement.

In November again, the United Nations Security Council said that it has no plans to take up the Kashmir issue.