Thibaut Courtois decides not to play for Belgium under coach Domenico Tedesco

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has decided that he will not play for the Belgium national team under the current coach Domenico Tedesco.

Despite being one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Courtois was not named in Belgium’s squad for the European Championship following a row with Tedesco last year. He was replaced by Koen Casteels for the Euros.

“I feel privileged to have had the honour of wearing the national jersey. Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being able to do so more than 100 times. Unfortunately, following the events with the coach and after much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his management,” Courtois wrote on his social media accounts.

“In this matter, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking forward, my lack of confidence in him would not contribute to maintaining the necessary atmosphere of cordiality.”

The 32-year-old, who recovered from an injury in time to help Real Madrid secure the Champions League title in June, stated that the Belgian FA has accepted his decision along with the reasons behind it.

“I regret possibly disappointing some fans but I am convinced that this is the best course of action for Belgium, as it closes a debate and allows the team to focus on pursuing its goals. Thank you for your unwavering support, love, and understanding,” Courtois said.

Tedesco’s tactics came under scrutiny following Belgium’s elimination by France in the last 16 of the Euros, raising doubts about his suitability for the role.

The Italian-born German manager started his tenure in February 2023 and extended his contract before the Euros began. However, the team, which spent nearly three years at the top of the world rankings and reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, has delivered lackluster performances under Tedesco’s leadership.