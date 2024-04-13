Ukraine allocates additional $100 mn for fortifications

J&K to get statehood, assembly elections not far: PM Modi
Modi was addressing a largely attended election rally in Udhampur in favour of BJP candidates -- Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Jammu MP Jugal Kishore.
The Ukrainian government has allocated an additional 3.88 billion hryvnias ($100 million) to build defence fortifications, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian government has allocated an additional 3.88 billion hryvnias ($100 million) to build defence fortifications, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.
Out of the sum, 1.7 billion hryvnias ($43 million) will be used to install reinforcements in the eastern Kharkiv region, and 1.5 billion hryvnias ($38 million) will go for fortifying the northern Sumy region, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
The rest of the funds will be channeled for the construction of protecting structures in the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv regions and the eastern Donetsk region.
Advertisement
Since the start of the year, the government has allocated a record 30 billion hryvnias ($766 million) to construct defensive lines amid the war with Russia.
Advertisement