UK reports highest daily Covid deaths since mid-March

Britain recorded another 138 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest daily total since March 17, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,881. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The country also reported another 21,691 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,923,820.

Earlier Tuesday, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the region will be lifted on August 9.

Most Covid-19 restrictions in England have already been lifted last month as part of the final step of the British government’s roadmap out of the lockdown.

But unlike England, face coverings in shops and on public transport in Scotland will continue to be mandatory for some time to come.

“While this move will restore a substantial degree of normality, it is important to be clear that it does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it before Covid struck,” Sky News quoted Sturgeon as saying.

“Declaring freedom from, or victory over, this virus is premature. The harm the virus can do, including through the impact of long Covid, should not be underestimated. And its ability to mutate may yet pose us real challenges,” she added.

More than 88 per cent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and more than 73 per cent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.