UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government intends to present a bill to parliament this week on Friday to enable Britain to leave the European Union next month, according to his spokesman.

On Monday, Johnson’s spokesman said, “We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker (of the House of Commons)”.

Earlier on Monday, PM Johnson spoke to US President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation and discussed bilateral ties.

Last week, Johnson said promised not to let down voters whose hands had “quivered over the ballot paper” before backing his Conservative party for the first time.

Johnson said, “We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes”.

After Johnson claimed huge victory, European leaders will charge EU negotiator Michel Barnier with negotiating a close trade deal with Britain.

A landslide Conservative win would mark the ultimate failure of opponents of Brexit who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.

Johnson was re-elected Prime Minister following his landslide victory in the December 12 general election, deemed as one the UK’s most decisive and crucial.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he would stand down as his party faced its worst electoral defeat in 84 years, but he did not set a date for his departure, adding that he would remain in charge during a period of reflection.