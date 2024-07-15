Eminent personalities, global leaders converge at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations

Eminent personalities and global leaders converged at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘lagna functions’ to bless the newlywed couple at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The wedding festivities of the Indian tycoon’s son saw not only the presence of media and film fraternity members but also the arrival of several politicians and leaders from across the globe.

The UK’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the UK’s Ambassador to India Alex Ellis, and the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti graced the occasion, among many others.

Joining Boris Johnson were other notable figures, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, both of whom were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai.

American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also part of the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, graced the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre on July 13. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue.

The ceremony, marked by the presence of spiritual delegates, several political dignitaries and celebrities, showcased a blend of tradition and modernity.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The ceremony attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian, among others.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika’s majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony on July 13, marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations.

For Shubh Aashirwad’s look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.