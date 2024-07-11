Ambani wedding full guest list: From Kardashians to Boris Johnson, Jay Shetty

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for a grand wedding celebration this weekend, marking the culmination of their joyous journey together. After a dazzling sangeet and a Haldi ceremony, the couple is ready to exchange vows in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony on Friday. Check the full guest list of the Ambani wedding.

The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who from the worlds of entertainment, politics, sports, and business. Among the notable names expected to grace the occasion are international celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, renowned futurist Peter Diamandis, acclaimed artist Jeff Koons, and inspirational speaker Jay Shetty.

Adding to the diplomatic charm, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will be in attendance. Notable figures from global organizations including Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will also join the celebration.

From the corporate world, the guest list boasts influential names such as Mark Tucker of HSBC, Amin Nasser from Aramco, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, among others. Indian political leaders, chief ministers, and prominent business tycoons are set to make their presence felt, highlighting the event’s significance on the national stage.

The wedding festivities will kick off at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra on July 12 with the auspicious ceremony of Shubh Vivah, followed by blessings and good wishes on July 13. The celebrations will culminate in a grand wedding reception on July 14, promising a perfect blend of tradition, glamour, and high-profile guests.

As the world eagerly anticipates this union, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is not just a celebration of love but also a testament to their families’ enduring bonds and global influence.