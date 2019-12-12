Voters across the UK headed to the polls on Thursday to vote in one of the country’s most “historic” general election, which has been deemed crucial for the nation’s future in the European Union (EU) if the ruling Conservatives were elected to power again.

Thursday’s polls are the UK’s third in less than five years and also the first winter election to take place in December since 1923, the BBC reported.

Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland opened at 7 am.

When the polls will close at 10 pm, counting begins straight away. Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

Johnson repeated his main pledges in an interview with BBC and said,”Only if you get Brexit done (can you) move the country forward.”

The PM Johnson further said that he thought the election result would be “very close”, and that “every vote counts”.

Meanwhile, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that there was a “greater understanding” from the public that the country “cannot go on with underfunded public services”.

If there is a Labour government on Friday morning, Corbyn said the first thing he would do was “deal with the worst levels of poverty in Britain” – namely the homeless – saying: “Something must be done very quickly, very urgently and that is what we are going to do.”

Other party leaders also travelled the country on the last day before the election to win support from undecided voters.

In November, during UK Trade Policy Observatory (UKTPO) conference in London, experts had warned Britain that they might face huge challenges in external trade talks even if it could take control of the trade policy after Brexit.

The European Union had granted an extension to the UK’s membership of the trading bloc, Britain and Northern Ireland had been aiming to leave on October 31 but with Parliament unable to agree on the terms of the departure, Johnson was legally forced to ask for another extension.

(With inputs from agency)