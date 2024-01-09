UAE president, Blinken stress need for avoiding Gaza conflict’s expansion

President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed here the importance of avoiding the expansion of conflict in the region and finding a clear solution to achieve regional stability.

During their meeting in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve their shared interests, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also touched on several regional and international issues of mutual concern and the events in the Middle East, especially those in the occupied Palestinian territories and the serious repercussions of the Gaza crisis on peace, stability and security in the region.

The UAE President stressed the need to work on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians’ lives, ensure the establishment of permanent and safe mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip without hindrance, and prevent their displacement.