UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Kenya

Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Kenya to President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Nairobi.

During the reception, Al Naqbi conveyed to President Ruto the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Kenya.

For his part, President Ruto expressed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Ruto wished the UAE Ambassador success in his work to enhance ties between the two countries, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

The Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Kenya and his keenness to continue developing relations in various fields between the two friendly nations.