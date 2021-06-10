After the recent Twitter ban in the country, the Nigerian government said that the social media company wants to engage in a dialogue to resolve the issue of suspension of its activities.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed said that he received a message from the online blogging platform wanting to open up a dialogue with the Nigerian government.

Mohammed pointed out that Twitter has to take into account “the sovereignty of Nigeria” if the dialogue was to lead to anything substantial.

“The cardinal thing is that Twitter must be licensed in Nigeria and Twitter must stop using its platform for activities that are inimical to the growth of Nigeria or to its corporate existence,” the Minister said.

Moreover, Nigeria’s broadcast regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission, has ordered all local outlets to suspend their use of the social media platform.

The Nigerian government on June 4 said it was indefinitely suspending Twitter’s operations in the country, two days after the social media network removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari where made a reference to the country’s 30-month civil war in 1967-1970, warning “those who wanted the government to fail” to desist from fomenting trouble.

Former US President Donald Trump, banned on all key social media platforms, has welcomedTwitter seeks dialogue over ban, says Nigerian govt the Nigeria ban on Twitter, saying more countries should do the same.

Trump issued a statement late on Tuesday, supporting the Nigerian government’s decision to suspend Twitter activities, the media reported.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech – all voices should be heard,” Trump said.