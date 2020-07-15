Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke over the phone about the developments in Libya and bilateral economic ties, according to the Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Both the leaders agreed to keep coordination for reaching a lasting peace and stability in war-torn Libya, as well as achieving the trade target, the media report said.

Taking to Twitter, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere confirmed the phone conversation, saying that both the presidents stressed the need for “a negotiated settlement for regional issues.”

Earlier this year, Trump and Erdogan held telephonic conversation and discussed Libya and other regional issues.

Last year, in November, President Erdogan had met with his US counterpart at the White House.

The tensions between the US and Turkey escalated after Ankara launched a military offensive in northeast Syria against Washington-backed Kurdish forces, who are fighting against the terror group Islamic State.

Libya has been locked in a civil war that escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk which is allied with the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

In 2019, Trump had also announced to authorise sanctions against Turkish officials, raise steel tariffs and end negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal.